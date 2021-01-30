John Shipley Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : John Shipley has Died.

Death Notice for Today January 29. 2020

John Shipley has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 29. 2021.

Jill Ward-Coder 8h · We lost a wonderful man last night. John Shipley was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, son and friend to many. May you rest in peace my friend.

Source: (20+) Cascade Now and Then | Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Ada Fire Department

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of retired Firefighter John Shipley Jr.

John began his firefighting days at Cascade Twp Fire Department as an Explorer. Shortly after graduating high school, John advanced into the Paid-On Call ranks of the fire department. After many years serving the Cascade area, John moved into the Ada area and joined our department.

John was a friend to all. If you needed something, he probably had it in his collection and was happy to loan it to you. Many a hole was dug, shed constructed, or garden started with his tools and equipment.

John was able to pass along his love for the fire service to the next generation. His son, Colin, now works for both the Cascade and Ada Twp departments. John was certainly his number one fan.

Recently, John became a grandpa and has enjoyed many hours playing with his granddaughter. The look of happiness on his face on many of the pictures he posted tells how much he loved her.

Rest easy, John. We’ll regroup again on the top floor.

