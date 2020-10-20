John “Skip” Cindric Death – Dead : John Cindric Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

John Cindric has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.

“Univ. of Findlay on Twitter: “We are incredibly saddened to announce the passing of John “Skip” Cindric, Ed.D., professor of education. “His impact on UF will be felt for many years to come.” Read on for more information about Dr. Cindric and his upcoming service ”

