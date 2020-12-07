John Smallwood Death -Dead – Obituary :John Smallwood has Died .
Mike Sielski wrote
Please give a good thought and send a prayer to the family of longtime @PhillyDailyNews sports columnist John Smallwood, who died today after a long illness. John was a wonderful person and colleague, generous and gracious. He was 55. RIP.
I first met John Smallwood when he was covering high schools for the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle and I was covering high schools for the Niagara Gazette. He became a good friend to me and my late husband, Allen. This is crushing. Condolences to his family. https://t.co/RDAHPEpcEY
— Lisa Wilson (@lisabellwilson) December 7, 2020
Tributes
Philadelphia 76ers wrote
We are saddened to hear of the passing of John Smallwood, the award-winning columnist from @PhillyDailyNews. We send our deepest condolences to his loved ones.
John was a mainstay at Philadelphia sporting events. He will be missed by all of us in the sports community and beyond.
Glen Macnow wrote
John Smallwood was a marvelous guy and very talented. RIP and best to his family.
Mike Sielski wrote
Bob Cooney wrote
We had such a special group – from talent to great people – during my run at the Daily News sports department. John Smallwood was a great piece of it. Spent many nights after filing our stories just talking in various media rooms. Have missed those talks for years.
RIP, Smalls
Joe DeCamara wrote
I am saddened to hear about the passing of John Smallwood. A wonderful person and a great writer. He was so kind to me every time we interacted. I always enjoyed our conversations. Condolences to John’s family, to The Daily News and to all who loved him.
Jay Wright wrote
Nova Nation – thoughts and prayers go out to John Smallwood’s family . A talented writer and a good man . He will be missed .
