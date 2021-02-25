John Stanley Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : John Stanley has Died .

RT @uplimb: It is with a heavy heart & great sadness that we announce that our beloved John Stanley has passed away. A gifted hand surgeon, inspirational teacher, exceptional mentor & above all a very kind & decent person. RIP JKS. @BSSHand @BritOrthopaedic @RCSnews @wrightington16 @WWLNHS



