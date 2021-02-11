John Stein Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :former DDO John Stein, a CIA legend has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 10. 2021
former DDO John Stein, a CIA legend has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 10. 2021.
RIP to former DDO John Stein, a CIA legend. Our thoughts and prayers with his amazing family. https://t.co/DJVv1ce5Df
— Marc Polymeropoulos (@Mpolymer) February 11, 2021
