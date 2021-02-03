John Stewart Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : John Stewart has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
John Stewart has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Very sorry to hear of the passing of John Stewart.
John was a vibrant, energetic thinker, and crucial the development of the community enactive researchers. A great boon to the community in life, a great loss in his passing.
Ezequiel puts it well here: https://t.co/2mHXZFW1BP
— Marek McGann (@MarekMcGann) February 3, 2021
