John Stewart Death – Obituary : It’s with great sadness to report that Patchway legend John Stewart has passed away. A long servant to the club playing a vit…

It’s with great sadness to report that Patchway legend John Stewart has passed away.

A long servant to the club playing a vital role during the 3 County Leagues won.

Former Player, Chairman, Groundsman among many of his roles during 30+ Yrs association with the club

