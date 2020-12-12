John Stokes Death -Dead – Obituary : Sergeant John Stokes has Died .

Sergeant John Stokes has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

Today we said good-bye to our friend Sergeant John Stokes. Thank you, fair citizens, for keeping him and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

We will always remember you Sergeant. We have the watch from here. pic.twitter.com/hIgMjRXiRs

— Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) December 11, 2020