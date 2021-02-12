John Summerfield Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : John Summerfield has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
John Summerfield has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
It's with great regret that we have to announce the passing of John Summerfield.
'Summo' was our father, our leader, an inspiration to 1000s & responsible for even more friendships being formed through the club.
A true legend who will be greatly missed and never forgotten 💙 pic.twitter.com/R4sFEqptNI
— Sacre Coeur FPFC (@SacreCoeurFPFC) February 12, 2021
Tributes
