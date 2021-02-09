John Swan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :John Swan has Died.

By | February 9, 2021
Death Notice for Today February 9. 2021

John Swan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 9. 2021.

BU Bobcats @BUBobcats BU Athletics is saddened to learn that hockey alum John Swan passed away Feb. 4 at the age of 62. We extend our condolences to Swan’s family and friends. John was a two-time all-star and helped the Bobcats win a GPAC title in 1980-81 while being ranked #1 in Canada.

