John Swan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :John Swan has Died.

BU Athletics is saddened to learn that hockey alum John Swan passed away Feb. 4 at the age of 62.

We extend our condolences to Swan’s family and friends.

John was a two-time all-star and helped the Bobcats win a GPAC title in 1980-81 while being ranked #1 in Canada.#Bdnmb pic.twitter.com/A7z1OkiFSs

— BU Bobcats (@BUBobcats) February 9, 2021