John Sweeney Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :John Sweeney has Died .

By | February 2, 2021
0 Comment

Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021

John Sweeney has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

SEIU @SEIU "John Sweeney believed in a labor movement that included everyone. He put action behind those beliefs, making it his life's mission to build a more inclusive union…Rest in power, John."

PA AFL-CIO
"John Sweeney hired me because he believed in my ability to organize. In reality, he was the ultimate organizer, the kind of person who inspired a generation of organizers, including me." – @FSnyderAFLCIO

@FSnyderAFLCIO

“The labor movement lost a giant today with the passing of Brother John Sweeney,
@AFLCIO
President Emeritus. He practiced what he preached. His humility, his faith, and his actions set a standard for leadership in the Labor Movement that will not be forgotten,”

@RWBloomingdale
I was honored to have been in the presence of John Sweeney during my time as United States secretary of labor, and proud to have fought alongside him to advance the rights and well-being of workers and their families.
Quote Tweet

