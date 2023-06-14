John Travolta Pays Tribute to Co-Star Treat Williams After His Tragic Passing

After His Tragic Passing, John Travolta Leads Tributes To Co-Star Treat Williams

Actor John Travolta paid tribute to his late co-star Treat Williams after the news of his passing. The two actors worked together on the film “Perfect” in 1985. Travolta took to social media to express his condolences to Williams’ family and fans, describing him as a talented actor and a wonderful person. Other actors and fans also shared their memories and condolences for Williams on social media. Williams will be remembered for his contributions to the entertainment industry and his impact on those he worked with.

