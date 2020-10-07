Lyon Gardiner Tyler Jr Death – Dead :  Lyon Gardiner Tyler: John Tyler’s grandson has died.

By | October 7, 2020
0 Comment

Lyon Gardiner Tyler Jr Death – Dead :  Lyon Gardiner Tyler: John Tyler’s grandson has died.

John Tyler has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 6, 2020.

“Timothy Noah on Twitter: “John Tyler’s grandson, Lyon Gardiner Tyler, Jr., has died at 95. RIP. John Tyler was president in 1841-5. Sometimes generations are very long. The term of art is “human wormhole”: https://t.co/xgVthramdQ Tyler’s other grandson is still alive, at 91. ”

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.