Lyon Gardiner Tyler Jr Death – Dead : Lyon Gardiner Tyler: John Tyler’s grandson has died.
John Tyler has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 6, 2020.
“Timothy Noah on Twitter: “John Tyler’s grandson, Lyon Gardiner Tyler, Jr., has died at 95. RIP. John Tyler was president in 1841-5. Sometimes generations are very long. The term of art is “human wormhole”: https://t.co/xgVthramdQ Tyler’s other grandson is still alive, at 91. ”
John Tyler's grandson, Lyon Gardiner Tyler, Jr., has died at 95. RIP.
John Tyler was president in 1841-5. Sometimes generations are very long. The term of art is "human wormhole":https://t.co/xgVthramdQ
Tyler's other grandson is still alive, at 91.
https://t.co/HyqAFxhlYn
— Timothy Noah (@TimothyNoah1) October 7, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.