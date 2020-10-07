Lyon Gardiner Tyler Jr Death – Dead : Lyon Gardiner Tyler: John Tyler’s grandson has died.

“Timothy Noah on Twitter: “John Tyler’s grandson, Lyon Gardiner Tyler, Jr., has died at 95. RIP. John Tyler was president in 1841-5. Sometimes generations are very long. The term of art is “human wormhole”: https://t.co/xgVthramdQ Tyler’s other grandson is still alive, at 91. ”

John Tyler's grandson, Lyon Gardiner Tyler, Jr., has died at 95. RIP. John Tyler was president in 1841-5. Sometimes generations are very long. The term of art is "human wormhole":https://t.co/xgVthramdQ Tyler's other grandson is still alive, at 91.

