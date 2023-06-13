John Van Fleet, a Beloved Abolitionist, Passes Away, Leaving Community in Mourning







John Van Fleet Obituary

John Van Fleet, Abolitionist, Passed Away – Community Mourns

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Van Fleet, a devoted abolitionist and community leader. John was a true champion for social justice and dedicated his life to fighting for the rights of the oppressed.

John was born and raised in a small town in Indiana and moved to New York City in the 1980s to pursue his passion for activism. He quickly became involved in the fight against racism and discrimination, and was a founding member of several community organizations that worked to improve the lives of marginalized groups.

Throughout his career, John was a tireless advocate for civil rights and social equality. He was instrumental in the passage of several important laws and policies that protected the rights of workers, women, and minorities. He was also a strong supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and fought for their right to marry and adopt children.

John was a beloved member of his community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His passion, dedication, and unwavering commitment to justice will continue to inspire us all.

Rest in peace, John.





