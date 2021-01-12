John Wackman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : John Wackman, author of Repair Revolution and founder of the Hudson Valley Repair Cafe has Died .

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

John Wackman, author of Repair Revolution and founder of the Hudson Valley Repair Cafe, has died. He was a true inspiration, and I’m so glad that he was able to distill his experiences into a permanent resource. His light will live on in all of us. https://t.co/nz4j2OQ4Eu pic.twitter.com/lxjeRJxXC5 — Kyle Wiens (@kwiens) January 11, 2021

