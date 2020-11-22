John White Death -Dead : NABJ co-founder John C White has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 22, 2020
0 Comment

John White Death -Dead : NABJ co-founder John C White has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

#NABJ co-founder John C White has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 21, 2020.

” NABJ Headquarters @ #NABJRegionals on Twitter: “Breaking: #NABJ mourns the loss of co-founder #JohnCWhite. We are grateful for his impact and send condolences to his family, colleagues, and mentees. Read our statement:”

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.