John Wilks Death – Obituary : RT @3RSMERegt: The Regt are sorry to hear of the passing of a former @CO3RSME: Brig John Wilks CBE on 18 April 2019 aged 87. He …

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @3RSMERegt: The Regt are sorry to hear of the passing of a former @CO3RSME: Brig John Wilks CBE on 18 April 2019 aged 87. He served the Corps for 36 years including our own @55Sqn in Korea.

The Funeral will take place at 1300 hrs on 13 May 19 at the Garrison Church Brompton. @ReaController



——————————-NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.

TRIBUTES.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.