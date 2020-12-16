Johnnie Natt Death -Dead – Obituary : Mangham Mayor Johnnie Natt has Died .
Mangham Mayor Johnnie Natt has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.
Mangham Mayor Johnnie Natt has died from complications related to COVID-19. https://t.co/r3esD8r5P0
— The News-Star (@thenewsstar) December 15, 2020
The News-Star @thenewsstar Mangham Mayor Johnnie Natt has died from complications related to COVID-19.
