Johnnie Sampson Death -Dead : Craven County Commissioner Johnnie Sampson has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Craven County Commissioner Johnnie Sampson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 6, 2020.

I am saddened to hear that Craven County Commissioner Johnnie Sampson has passed away and my thoughts are with his loved ones. He was a true public servant and committed community leader who worked tirelessly for Craven County and our state. – RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) November 6, 2020

It is with great sadness that the Craven County Democratic Party acknowledges the death of Commissioner Johnnie Sampson, who passed away yesterday due to complications from COVID. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers in their time of loss. pic.twitter.com/bLMeBnGDGf — Craven County Democrats (@CravenDemocrats) November 6, 2020

Tributes

“His was a heartbeat for service; a mind for solutions; and a spirit of thoughtfulness for those who needed his help the most.” Mayor Dana Outlaw reflects on the passing of @cravencountync Commissioner Johnnie Sampson, Jr. https://t.co/7lGhqbDuoB pic.twitter.com/4eRMh61aKq — City of New Bern (@CityofNewBern) November 6, 2020

This is a great loss for the Craven County community and the state of North Carolina. Longtime Craven County Commissioner, dedicated public servant, and friend—I share my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Johnnie Sampson, Jr. https://t.co/zQSp9Us3Yv — G. K. Butterfield (@GKButterfield) November 6, 2020