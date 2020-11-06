Johnnie Sampson Death -Dead : Craven County Commissioner Johnnie Sampson has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Craven County Commissioner Johnnie Sampson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 6, 2020.

“Governor Roy Cooper on Twitter: “I am saddened to hear that Craven County Commissioner Johnnie Sampson has passed away and my thoughts are with his loved ones. He was a true public servant and committed community leader who worked tirelessly for Craven County and our state.”

