Johnny Bruce Death -Dead – Obituary : Johnny Bruce has Died .
Johnny Bruce has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
It is with a heavy heart we announce the sudden and tragic passing of Johnny Bruce. A club legend who will be irreplaceable. He will be truly missed by so many. Our thoughts are with his family at this time #RIPBrucey pic.twitter.com/ZVs77crTl6
— Hornsey Cricket Club (@HornseyClub) December 14, 2020
