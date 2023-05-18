“Johnny Cage Mortal Kombat 1”: Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 1 to be played by Jean-Claude Van Damme

1. #SEOtips
Mortal Kombat 1 Features Jean-Claude Van Damme as Johnny Cage
Time Travel and Classic Fighters
Mortal Kombat 1, the latest addition to NetherRealm’s 30-year-old fighting game franchise, takes players back in time, centuries before the events of the known Mortal Kombat timeline. Despite the time shift, classic characters like Raiden, Mileena, Kitana, and Kung Lao will join series staple Johnny Cage on the roster.
Jean-Claude Van Damme’s Appearance and MK History
Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme will appear as Johnny Cage in MK1, thanks to a character skin, closing a specific loop in MK’s history. Van Damme was partly the inspiration for the original Mortal Kombat and its Hollywood hero, Johnny Cage. “He was supposed to be Johnny Cage,” said Ed Boon, Mortal Kombat series co-creator.
Van Damme’s involvement was discussed during the development of the first game. “We took images of Bloodsport and talked about digitized graphics and how it’s going to be [Van Damme] in the game. At some point he passed. But we later inquired, maybe a couple of times, as recently as, like, [Mortal Kombat 9], if he wanted to be in a skin of the game. For some reason, it just never came through.” Apparently, Van Damme has changed his mind.
“The fiction behind Mortal Kombat was kind of already in development even prior to us chatting with Van Damme, and when he ended up not being involved, we just kind of marched ahead,” said series co-creator John Tobias. “So the idea of his involvement was he was either going to play himself in the game, in the fiction of the game, or he was going to play a character in the fiction of the game. His character is eventually what became Johnny Cage.”
Cage was ultimately played by martial artist Daniel Pesina in the first two Mortal Kombat games, and by Linden Ashby in the 1995 Mortal Kombat film adaptation. Actor Karl Urban will reportedly embody Cage in the sequel to 2021’s Mortal Kombat movie.
Gameplay and Price
How Johnny Cage, or some ancestor of his, finds his way hundreds of years into the past remains to be seen. Whether Van Damme will voice a version of Cage will also be revealed when Mortal Kombat 1 launches this September. Van Damme’s Cage skin will be included with the game’s Kombat Pack add-on, which is included with the Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition (priced at $109.99) and Kollector’s Edition (priced at $249.99). The standard edition of Mortal Kombat 1 will cost $69.99 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.
