Johnny Depp scam : “Scammer posing as Johnny Depp cons woman out of $41,470 in theft by deception”

Scammer posing as Johnny Depp steals $40,000 from James Creek resident

A 67-year-old woman from James Creek was scammed out of over $40,000 by someone posing as Johnny Depp, according to state police at Huntingdon. The victim paid the scammer through gift card transactions. Another resident from Rockhill was scammed out of $3,500 in gift cards by someone using a fraudulent Facebook account posing as an agent for Home Improvement for Senior Citizens. State police are investigating both cases. In another incident, a Three Springs woman’s personal information was used to activate a fraudulent T-Mobile account, resulting in a theft of $179.34. State police are also investigating a theft that occurred on West Walnut Street, Mount Union Boro, on January 25. Additionally, a 15-year-old male from Jackson Township was taken into custody by Huntingdon County Juvenile Probation for allegedly assaulting his mother.

News Source : The Daily News

