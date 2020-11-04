Johnny Kevorkian Death -Dead : Johnny Kevorkian , Talented Filmmaker has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Johnny Kevorkian has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 4, 2020.

We are shocked & saddened to learn of the untimely death of Johnny Kevorkian. We were privileged to screen both THE DISAPPEARED and AWAIT FURTHER INSTRUCTIONS at Grimmfest. He was a remarkable talent. Our thoughts & condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/eAJCgCBgbr — Grimmfest (@grimmfest) November 4, 2020

Tributes

FrightFest wrote

It is with deep sadness that we hear of the untimely death of director / writer Johnny Kevorkian. He was a great guy as well as a talented filmmaker.

@frightfest

premiered both of his outstanding films – THE DISAPPEARED & AWAIT FURTHER INSTRUCTIONS – and he will be sorely missed.

Ted Geoghegan wrote

Writer/director Johnny Kevorkian, who made the 2018 sci-fi thriller AWAIT FURTHER INSTRUCTIONS, just passed away. It always hurts when a member of our little community dies, and should remind us all to keep going. Watch his amazing film on Netflix tonight.

MJ Simpson wrote

Stunned to hear about my old mate Johnny Kevorkian, who has passed away. He made two terrific British horror features (and some cracking shorts, which I hope can be made available some day). He should have made many more. RIP Johnny