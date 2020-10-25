Johnny Leeze Death – Dead – Obituary : British Actor Passed Away at 78.

Johnny Leeze Death – Dead – Obituary : British Actor Passed Away at 78.

British Actor Johnny Leeze 78, sadly passed away. He starred in Coronation Street and Emmerdale.. Thoughts and condelences are with his family and friends at this sad time, according to a statement posted online on October 25.  2020.

His devastated daughter Holly confirmed the news, telling Daily Star Online that he had been ill for two weeks and had tested positive for Covid the day before he died.

She also bravely revealed that he suffered a heart attack on the morning of his death and had been taken into hospital.

Johnny Leeze was a British actor of television and film. He was best known for playing Harry Clayton in long running British soap opera Coronation Street for a few months in 1985, and as Ned Glover on the British soap opera Emmerdale from 1994 to 1999. He appeared again in 2000, before leaving shortly afterwards. According to his profile on Wikipedia

We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

