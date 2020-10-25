Johnny Leeze Death – Dead – Obituary : British Actor Passed Away at 78.
His devastated daughter Holly confirmed the news, telling Daily Star Online that he had been ill for two weeks and had tested positive for Covid the day before he died.
She also bravely revealed that he suffered a heart attack on the morning of his death and had been taken into hospital.
Who is Johnny Leeze
Johnny Leeze was a British actor of television and film. He was best known for playing Harry Clayton in long running British soap opera Coronation Street for a few months in 1985, and as Ned Glover on the British soap opera Emmerdale from 1994 to 1999. He appeared again in 2000, before leaving shortly afterwards. According to his profile on Wikipedia
Cause of Death.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
So sad to hear about my TV dad Johnny Leeze who has passed away 😔 lovely man ❣
— Tonicha Jeronimo (@Wrap_Management) October 25, 2020
Well today was the first time we’ve lost somebody I actually knew. You’ll all know him best as Ned Glover off Emmerdale.
RIP Johnny Leeze pic.twitter.com/xOfIcscwWj
— Pete Dyke-French (@PeteDykeFrench1) October 25, 2020
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Johnny Leeze, known better as Ned Glover to Emmerdale viewers, RIP.#theglovers #Classicemmerdale #ripjohnnyleeze pic.twitter.com/umcZvjxGuY
— The Tates of Home Farm (@TateDynasty) October 25, 2020
Aww R.I.P Johnny Leeze aka. Ned Glover @emmerdale
So sad, one of my favourites 💔 pic.twitter.com/NoUqmHYXYB
— linda quinn (@Quinny19722) October 25, 2020
I’m very sad to hear the news that actor Johnny Leeze who played Emmerdale’s Ned sadly died this morning from Covid. His brother shared the sad news on Facebook. He had underlying health problems as well. #RIPJohnny
— Sharon Harvey (@sharonharvey2) October 25, 2020
#johnnyleeze #emmerdale @EmmerdaleFarmer @emmerdale @Corriepedia @CoroStreetBlog RIP Johnny Leeze former actor in Emmerdale as Ned Glover and as Harry Clayton in Coronation Street. Sadly taken from Covid 19. pic.twitter.com/74UrNR8S8y
— Patrick Clohessy (@frodomunster) October 25, 2020
