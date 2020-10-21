Johnny Meadows Death – Dead : Johnny Meadows Obituary : Johnny Meadows Wrestler, Cause of Death Unknown.
Johnny Meadows has died, according to a statement posted online on October 21. 2020.
Our condolences from Wrestling’s STILL Cool podcast go out to the family of John Condrone a.k.a Johnny Meadows that past away yesterday from being ill in the hospital for a month, w/ COVID symptoms. He was an #emmy nominated & Dove award winning #songwriter, I spoke to him once as a songwriter to a songwriter, Nice guy… R.I.P.
Ladies and gentlemen we are sad to announce that former WCW Star and inspiring musician/songwriter John Condrone (Johnny Meadows) has passed away as of noon yesterday.John Condrone was a guest on our show back in May of last year and could be seen all over the East Tennessee area as he loved to write songs and perform music.This Sunday we will be dedicating the show to him as we will be holding a 10 Bell salute in memory of John Condrone a.k.a Johnny Meadows.
R.I.P brother!
