Johnny Nash Death – Dead :Johnny Nash Obituary : Johnny Nash, reggae singer best known for I Can See Clearly Now, dies aged 80.

Johnny Nash, reggae singer best known for I Can See Clearly Now, dies aged 80, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 6, 2020.

Tributes

Martin Vanpelt wrote

RIP. Now you Eddie Van Halen and the other greats can rock in heaven. Looks like God is calling all the greats home, must know something we don’t.

Richard West wrote

Sing it again along with Eddie . Find Jimi Hendrix and Jim Morrison. We would all love to hear you play together wherever you are!

Dani Wood wrote

Such an iconic song! RIP Jonny Nash! Your song will be memorable for a very long time!

Sandy Dean wrote

1 of my favorite songs!❤R.I.P. Johnny Nash.❤

Ben Middleton wrote

Eddie Van Halen also passed away today at age 65 from cancer. RIP

Marcia Shepherd Johnson wrote

Great song writer! He made a difference by sharing with us his song “I Can See Clearly Now”!

Freddy Korneta wrote

Rest In Peace. Thanks for Your Great Music..

Suzanne Grafton wrote

Rest in Peace, Johnny! Your song brought much joy to myself and others!

Lisa Lopez Hawk wrote

R.I.P. Johnny Nash. I loved the song “ You Can See Clearly Now” it always made me feel better no matter what kind of day I was having.

Frank Collins wrote

It was not his biggest hit, but my favorite Johnny Nash recording was, “Hold Me Tight”.

Steve Petrinko wrote

RIP Johnny Nash. Your music always brightens my day.

Bernice Reich O’Hara wrote

Sad – he had a great voice. What a sad day for the music world.

Cathy Dizon wrote

I was 10 years old when I Can See Clearly Now was out. One of my favorite songs of all time.

Helen Schultz wrote

Omg what is going on may he rest in peace

Gloria Reyes wrote

Another singer gone today how sad condolences to the families Rip .