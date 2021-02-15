Johnny Pacheco Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Johnny Pacheco has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021.
Johnny Pacheco has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
It is with profound sadness we share the news of the passing of Johnny Pacheco today at 85 years old, he was one of…
Posted by Fania Records on Monday, February 15, 2021
RIP Johnny Pacheco your music is a inspiration to all of us we will never forget you . thank you for the wonderful music. My Condolences to the family Love johnny Blas @blas_blasjohnny @SalsaChevere_ @AngelinaMedinaQ @MexicoSalsa @mexisalsaysabor @PiriSonero pic.twitter.com/cCQXdsgX7o
— Johnny Blas (@blas_blasjohnny) February 15, 2021
Johnny Blas @blas_blasjohnny RIP Johnny Pacheco your music is a inspiration to all of us we will never forget you . thank you for the wonderful music. My Condolences to the family Love johnny Blas @blas_blasjohnny @SalsaChevere_ @AngelinaMedinaQ @MexicoSalsa @mexisalsaysabor @PiriSonero
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
Tanya Badea
What a true and profound loss. Johnny Pacheco was an incredible legend of FANIA ALL STARS. A leader with amazing accomplishments. Gracias Maestro Johnny for all of your beautiful music & talents. May you rest in heavenly peace along with Celia, Hector & other Fania Legends.
Bessie Colon Anglero
Musical genius. I remember dancing to his live music so many times during the 70’s. Oh, what great memories! He will be missed but his music will live on forever. R.I.P., Maestro.
Monalisa Contreras Hasson
This is a great loss to the music community, his family, and friends. His legacy lives on through his music and pioneering works with Fania Records and the Fania All Stars.
Alberto Diaz R
With profound sadness we are And my condolences to his family and musical colleagues which are many!!! His legacy leves no His music especially colaborations with Celia Cruz, Pete conde Rodríguez, Héctor Casanova AND all Fania all stars legends.
RIP, Maestro!!!
Mark Montesano
Loved him especially his collaborations with Celia Cruz. A real pioneer
Sara Sanchez
My condolences to his family and musical colleagues which are many!!! RIP, Maestro!!!.
Rachel Saldana
very sorry for the loss, I grew up listening to his music with my mother and siblings. He was a fantastic musician. My favorite song was Azuquita mami. May he rest in peace.
Bronson Monroe
His contribution to the musical vibrance and history moved me as a lover of Salsa music. Thank you for your music and love for it.
Johnny Blas
RIP Johnny Pacheco your music is a inspiration to all of us we will never forget you . Thank you for the wonderful music. My Condolences to the family Love . Johnny Blas
Malinda Tuoto Jackson
Wow! Love his collaboration with Celia…. oh my… sad for us but thankful for his talent
Silvia Muñante Tristan
condolences to the family of the legend such as Johnny Pacheco the sky is celebrating, it flies high legend.
Ken Curtis
So sorry to hear about the passing of this Latin music icon. My condolences to his family and friends and many fans. May he rest in peace.
Richard N Sandy Bosch
As a person that has listened to just about every kind of music, I can say that there was no one like him. Very few artists reached his level, regardless of genre, and in modern times there has never been a label that so dominated like what he created.
Bárbara Étrangère
my Papi had several of his records on vinyl & I grew up listening to Pacheco & dancing to so much of the music he contributed to. Very sad to hear of his passing. Que viva El Maestro y su musica x
Alexander Valentine
Fly with the angels and thank you so much for giving me the soundtrack to my childhood. No words can describe what a great person you were. R.I.P
Charlie Ortiz
RIP to an amazing trailblazer! Started Fania with Masucci, selling records out of the trunk of cars on the streets of New York. Eventually turning Fania into the powerhouse it was and bringing Salsa to the world! Sadly over time, Fania fell to the multinationals, but Johnny stayed true to his roots. Johnny produced the most incredible and innovative Salsa music ever. His name will always be synonymous to the most awesome Salsa ever produced. His legacy will live on and hopefully appreciated by newer generations. Rest In Peace Maestro.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.