Johnny Pacheco Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Johnny Pacheco has Died .

Johnny Pacheco has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

It is with profound sadness we share the news of the passing of Johnny Pacheco today at 85 years old, he was one of…

RIP Johnny Pacheco your music is a inspiration to all of us we will never forget you . thank you for the wonderful music. My Condolences to the family Love johnny Blas @blas_blasjohnny @SalsaChevere_ @AngelinaMedinaQ @MexicoSalsa @mexisalsaysabor @PiriSonero pic.twitter.com/cCQXdsgX7o

Tributes

Tanya Badea

What a true and profound loss. Johnny Pacheco was an incredible legend of FANIA ALL STARS. A leader with amazing accomplishments. Gracias Maestro Johnny for all of your beautiful music & talents. May you rest in heavenly peace along with Celia, Hector & other Fania Legends.

Bessie Colon Anglero

Musical genius. I remember dancing to his live music so many times during the 70’s. Oh, what great memories! He will be missed but his music will live on forever. R.I.P., Maestro.

Monalisa Contreras Hasson

This is a great loss to the music community, his family, and friends. His legacy lives on through his music and pioneering works with Fania Records and the Fania All Stars.

Alberto Diaz R

With profound sadness we are And my condolences to his family and musical colleagues which are many!!! His legacy leves no His music especially colaborations with Celia Cruz, Pete conde Rodríguez, Héctor Casanova AND all Fania all stars legends.

RIP, Maestro!!!

Mark Montesano

Loved him especially his collaborations with Celia Cruz. A real pioneer

Sara Sanchez

My condolences to his family and musical colleagues which are many!!! RIP, Maestro!!!.

Rachel Saldana

very sorry for the loss, I grew up listening to his music with my mother and siblings. He was a fantastic musician. My favorite song was Azuquita mami. May he rest in peace.

Bronson Monroe

His contribution to the musical vibrance and history moved me as a lover of Salsa music. Thank you for your music and love for it.

Johnny Blas

RIP Johnny Pacheco your music is a inspiration to all of us we will never forget you . Thank you for the wonderful music. My Condolences to the family Love . Johnny Blas

Malinda Tuoto Jackson

Wow! Love his collaboration with Celia…. oh my… sad for us but thankful for his talent

Silvia Muñante Tristan

condolences to the family of the legend such as Johnny Pacheco the sky is celebrating, it flies high legend.

Ken Curtis

So sorry to hear about the passing of this Latin music icon. My condolences to his family and friends and many fans. May he rest in peace.

Richard N Sandy Bosch

As a person that has listened to just about every kind of music, I can say that there was no one like him. Very few artists reached his level, regardless of genre, and in modern times there has never been a label that so dominated like what he created.

Bárbara Étrangère

my Papi had several of his records on vinyl & I grew up listening to Pacheco & dancing to so much of the music he contributed to. Very sad to hear of his passing. Que viva El Maestro y su musica x

Alexander Valentine

Fly with the angels and thank you so much for giving me the soundtrack to my childhood. No words can describe what a great person you were. R.I.P

Charlie Ortiz

RIP to an amazing trailblazer! Started Fania with Masucci, selling records out of the trunk of cars on the streets of New York. Eventually turning Fania into the powerhouse it was and bringing Salsa to the world! Sadly over time, Fania fell to the multinationals, but Johnny stayed true to his roots. Johnny produced the most incredible and innovative Salsa music ever. His name will always be synonymous to the most awesome Salsa ever produced. His legacy will live on and hopefully appreciated by newer generations. Rest In Peace Maestro.