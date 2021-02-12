Johnny Rogan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Byrds fanatic Johnny Rogan has Died.
Byrds fanatic Johnny Rogan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
So very sad to read my pal and fellow Byrds fanatic Johnny Rogan has died. He was always informative, opinionated company and I’ll so miss discussing Younger Than Yesterday for the umpteenth time with him. Never met anyone like Johnny. pic.twitter.com/SAni4ujOhk
— Sid Griffin (@SidCPsGriffin) February 12, 2021
