Johnny Rogan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Johnny Rogan, the London Irish music writer has Died.

Johnny Rogan, the London Irish music writer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
"Johnny Rogan, the London Irish music writer best known for his biographies of the Byrds, Neil Young, the Smiths, Van Morrison and Ray Davies, has died at his London home. He was 67"#johnnyrogan pic.twitter.com/AHI2UMEmHa
