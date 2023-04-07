Johnny Rotten’s Wife Nora Forster Dies at 80

Nora Forster, the wife of Sex Pistols frontman Johnny Rotten, has passed away at the age of 80.

Nora Forster, wife of Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon, has died at the age of 80 following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Lydon, also known as Johnny Rotten, announced the news on his official social media account, requesting that his privacy be respected during his time of mourning. Forster had lived with Alzheimer’s for seven years, with Lydon acting as her full-time caregiver during this time. Forster, a German publishing heiress, funded bands including the Clash, the Slits, and the Sex Pistols during the 1970s. She and Lydon married in 1979 and remained together until her death, though they did not have children. Forster’s daughter, Ari Up, co-founded The Slits at the age of 14 and died in 2010 after a battle with breast cancer.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia, causing memory loss and eventually affecting the ability to carry out daily activities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that over 5 million Americans were living with Alzheimer’s in 2020, with projections indicating that number could rise to 14 million by 2060.

Lydon has spoken out about his caregiving experiences, stating that his wife’s illness has shaped him in profound ways. Despite feeling as though there is no point in living without her, he hopes to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and help others in similar situations.