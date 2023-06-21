Johnson Arrested after Two-Vehicle Crash Results in LaKenya Anderson’s Death – Obituary







LaKenya Anderson Obituary

LaKenya Anderson, age 35, passed away on August 15, 2021, due to injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash.

The accident occurred on August 12, 2021, at the intersection of Main Street and Maple Avenue. LaKenya was rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately did not survive her injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, John Johnson, was arrested at the scene and charged with reckless driving and vehicular manslaughter. He is currently being held at the county jail awaiting trial.

LaKenya was a beloved daughter, sister, and friend. She was a talented artist and had a passion for helping others. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A funeral service will be held on August 20, 2021, at 2:00 pm at the First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the local chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).





