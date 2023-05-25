“Johnston Rhode Island Shooting” today : Johnston Rhode Island shooting results in two deaths and one injury – James Harrison involved

Johnston, Rhode Island shooting results in two fatalities and one injury – James Harrison’s involvement questioned. today 2023.

James Harrison, a Johnston man, has been accused of carrying out a shooting in Rhode Island on Wednesday, killing two people and injuring another. The incident was described by police as a “domestic dispute.” After the shooting, Harrison fled the scene and was chased by police. He was shot dead by officers after exchanging gunfire with them during the chase. The incident is being investigated by Rhode Island authorities. The names of the victims have not yet been released.

Read Full story : What did James Harrison do? Johnston Rhode Island shooting leaves two dead and one injured /

News Source : Aurko Maitra

Johnston Rhode Island shooting James Harrison involvement Fatal shooting incident Rhode Island gun violence Criminal investigation updates