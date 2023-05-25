Johnston Shooting Obituary today : FH Memorial Reports Two Fatalities and One Injury in Johnston, RI Shooting; James Harrison Remembered in Obituary

Tragic Loss: James Harrison Remembered in Obituary Following Fatal Shooting in Johnston, RI That Claims 2 Lives and Injures 1 – FH Memorial today 2023.

Two people were killed and a 15-year-old girl injured in a shooting in Rhode Island, US. The suspect, James Harrison, is also dead after a police chase. Harrison shot and killed an adult at his home before going to another residence on the same block, where he shot and killed another adult and injured a girl. After two hours, an off-duty police dispatcher saw Harrison in his vehicle at a cemetery in Cranston. Harrison drove at police officers and subsequently led them on a chase before colliding with a rock and becoming disabled.

