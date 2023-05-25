Johnston shooting: Thomas May and Janet Harrison identified as victims

Thomas May : Johnston RI shooting: Victims identified as Thomas May and Janet Harrison

Johnston police have released the names of the victims of the Simmonsville shooting that took place on Wednesday. Thomas May, 44, and his 83-year-old neighbor, Janet Harrison, were fatally shot, while May’s 15-year-old daughter sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officer Scott Hopkins was the first to arrive at the scene and saw Harrison’s son, 52-year-old James Harrison, driving away in a blue Buick Encore and making a hand gesture consistent with shooting a gun. Harrison was later tracked down and shot by police in a separate incident. Police had been called to May’s home the night before for a report of suspicious activity involving Harrison. May had requested a no-trespassing order against him, but police were unable to locate him that night.

News Source : Mark Reynolds

