Joint memorial service : Grandfather and Grandson Killed in Wreck to be Honored at Joint Memorial Service on Saturday

Family and Friends Prepare for Funeral of Beloved Demorest Grandfather and Grandson

The sudden loss of Bobby Lee York, Sr., age 82, and his grandson, Jason York, 37, has left their family and friends in shock. The two died in a car wreck on Highway 115 in Demorest, leaving behind a community that loved and respected them both.

Bobby Lee York, Sr. was the long-time owner of B&B Auction. His friends describe him as a man with a giving and charitable heart. He was known for his generosity and kindness, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. His legacy will live on through his acts of kindness and selflessness.

Jason York was a kind and genuine person, just like his grandfather. He often spent time with Bobby Lee York, Sr., enjoying one of their favorite past times – BINGO. Friends say he was always cheerful and smiling, and he had a heart of gold. Jason’s untimely death comes just ten days shy of the first anniversary of his father’s passing, adding to the family’s grief.

The York family will be honored with a Joint Memorial Service on May 6, at 2 p.m., at the Whitfield Funeral Homes South Chapel in Baldwin. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home prior to the service on May 2, beginning at noon.

The loss of Bobby Lee York, Sr. and Jason York will be felt deeply by their family and friends. Their passing serves as a reminder to cherish the time we have with loved ones. It’s important to hold them close, tell them how much we love them, and appreciate the moments we have together.

As the community prepares to say goodbye to Bobby Lee York, Sr. and Jason York, they will be remembered for the impact they had on those around them. Their legacy will live on through the memories they leave behind and the lives they touched. Rest in peace, Bobby Lee York, Sr. and Jason York.

News Source : Now Habersham

Source Link :Joint memorial service Saturday for grandfather and grandson killed in wreck/