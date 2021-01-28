Jomani Wright Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Uniondale all around star, Jomani Wright has Died.

Uniondale Public Schools is at Uniondale Union Free School District. 22m · Uniondale, NY · The Uniondale Union Free School District is devastated by the tragic and sudden passing of a Uniondale all around star, Jomani Wright. The Board of Education and Central Administration offer our deepest condolences to Jo Jo’s family and friends during this difficult time. Jomani was an incredibly talented, compassionate and intelligent scholar whose young life has already positively impacted so many. As a school community we mourn alongside Jo Jo’s parents, his brother, team mates and friends. He will be missed by all. #4everUstrong ~ Rhonda Taylor Acting Superintendent of School 1414 1 Comment 2 Shares Like Comment Share

Rest well little brotha, you were certainly on your way to the top. All that work was paying off. This hit me not because I knew you, but because you were from my area of the world, and I know how hard it is to succeed. I wish your parents many blessings. You’re wayy on top now 😔 🙏🏿👼🏾 Jomani (Jo-Jo) Wright

Life is a precious commodity, the most precious. Take pride and joy in it everyday friends.