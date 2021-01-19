Jon Arnett Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jon Arnett, a homegrown L.A. legend who starred as a running back with USC and the Rams has Died .

By | January 19, 2021
Jon Arnett, a homegrown L.A. legend who starred as a running back with USC and the Rams has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Los Angeles Times  6h  · Jon Arnett, a homegrown L.A. legend who starred as a running back with USC and the Rams, has died, the university announced Monday. He was 85. One of the most elusive runners of his time, Arnett earned the nickname “Jaguar Jon” during his days dominating the Trojans backfield.

