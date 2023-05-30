“Jon Bon Jovi’s wife”: “Unveiling 10 Surprising Facts About Jon Bon Jovi’s Spouse, Dorothea Hurley”

Dorothea Hurley: 10 interesting facts about Jon Bon Jovi’s wife

Dorothea Hurley is known as the wife of rock icon Jon Bon Jovi, but she is also a notable figure in her own right. Despite maintaining a low profile, Dorothea has made significant contributions to philanthropy and martial arts. Here are ten interesting facts about her:

Dorothea Hurley was born in Parlin, New Jersey, in 1962. She grew up with two siblings, Coleen and Calvin Hurley. As of May 2023, Dorothea Hurley is 60 years old. Her date of birth is 29 September 1962, and her star sign is Libra. Dorothea and Jon Bon Jovi have a long-standing love story that began when they were both students at Sayreville War Memorial High School. They eventually tied the knot in 1989 at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. The couple has been married for over 30 years. Despite Jon Bon Jovi’s fame and fortune, their love has endured, and they remain committed to each other. Dorothea and Jon eloped in Las Vegas, with only the two of them present. This decision was significant for Dorothea, who wanted to keep the focus on their love and not on the spectacle of a big wedding. Dorothea is a black belt in karate and has been practicing the martial art since high school. She has won multiple junior championships and was named the fourth-best Greenbelt karate master in the USA in 1999. Dorothea and Jon Bon Jovi are co-founders of the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, which aims to combat poverty and homelessness. The foundation encourages people to purchase pre-made meals for the homeless in their community, and the proceeds go towards providing housing and other resources for those in need. Dorothea and Jon have four children together: Stephanie Rose, Jesse James Louis, Jacob Hurley Bongiovi, and Romeo Jon. Stephanie was hospitalized for substance abuse in 2012, which garnered negative media attention for the family. Despite the challenges of parenting, Dorothea and Jon remain devoted to their family. They have been open about their experiences and have used their platform to raise awareness about addiction and mental health. Dorothea has been a significant source of inspiration for Jon Bon Jovi’s music. Many of his songs, including “Always” and “Pictures of You,” were written for or about her. Her unwavering support has been a constant in his life, and he credits her with helping him navigate the ups and downs of fame.

In conclusion, Dorothea Hurley is an inspiring figure who has made significant contributions to philanthropy, martial arts, and family. Her steadfast support of Jon Bon Jovi and her dedication to charitable causes make her a remarkable woman who deserves recognition.

