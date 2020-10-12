Jon Gibson Death – Dead :Jon Gibson Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

” David Grubbs on Twitter: “Sad to hear of Jon Gibson’s passing — a wonderful musician and composer. Always a pleasure to play with him in the annual “In C” in New York, especially as he had taken part in its first performance.”

Sad to hear of Jon Gibson's passing — a wonderful musician and composer. Always a pleasure to play with him in the annual "In C" in New York, especially as he had taken part in its first performance. pic.twitter.com/GdTlragBxg — David Grubbs (@blackfaurest) October 12, 2020

Tributes

Rest In Peace to my friend Jon Gibson, thank you so much for everything. I love you. “Upwards and onwards” xo pic.twitter.com/Kf71Wx6V2C — Britton Powell (@britton_powell) October 12, 2020

My heart has dropped upon hearing of the passing of my friend Jon Gibson, who’s musical output had a profound influence on me as a player and composer. I’ll always cherish the opportunity I had to play and tour with him. Music wouldn’t be the same without him. pic.twitter.com/nqj7XEDBzW — JAB (@johnalsobennett) October 12, 2020

Visitations is one of the best minimalist compositions of all time. Jon Gibson was a master. RIP to a legend. https://t.co/exdU39MVTZ — Jonathan Williger (@JWilliger) October 12, 2020

Rest In Peace Jon Gibson (1940-2020), flautist, saxophonist, composer, visual artist, founding member of the Philip Glass Ensemble, and much more. Pictured here with Glass at ISSUE in 2012 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/opnlqrF2hg — ISSUE Project Room (@issueproject) October 12, 2020

RIP Jon Gibson, one of the minimalist greats this is a beautiful album https://t.co/ERxezYVfA2 https://t.co/7lklqmv9Bl — Will Robin (@seatedovation) October 12, 2020

LaBrent Skull Configuration wrote Jon Gibson (1940-2020) played in the premiere performance of Terry Riley’s In C at the San Francisco Tape Music Center on Nov 4 1964. He’s on the original recording of Reich’s Drumming. Dig into nearly anything interesting in American minimalism and you’ll find Gibson nearby #RIP

@sevenfour777 wrote

Notably, behind him is Jon Gibson a composer and longtime Glass Ensemble member now in his late 70s, looking like a spectacular little bald magician switching between flute and saxophone seamlessly, continually wiping his brow and nose with a handkerchief