Jon Kauffman Death – Obituary : We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of MSP Firefighter Jon Kauffman at @mspairport as they mourn the loss of one o…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of MSP Firefighter Jon Kauffman at @mspairport as they mourn the loss of one of their own.



——————————-NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.

TRIBUTES.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.