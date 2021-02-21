Jon Lloyd Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jon Lloyd has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 21. 2021.
Jon Lloyd has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 21. 2021.
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Jon Lloyd. He made a difference to so many children and encouraged our pupils to discover a lifelong love of music. He will be greatly missed by all at Rockingham.
— Rockingham Primary (@RockinghamPri) February 21, 2021
