December 12, 2020
0 Comment

Jon Melvin Death -Dead – Obituary : @GrantCoSheriff Deputy Jon Melvin has Died .

@GrantCoSheriff Deputy Jon Melvin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

Trooper John Bryant @wspd6pio Sincere condolences to the family and friends of @GrantCoSheriff Deputy Jon Melvin. Grant County Troopers work closely and know the Sheriff’s deputies well. Jon will not be forgotten.

