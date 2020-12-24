Jon Qwelane Death -Dead – Obituary : Jon Qwelane has Died .
Jon Qwelane has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 21. 2020.
So so sad to read that that Native who caused all the Trouble, Jon Qwelane, has died. We joked about that title. Jon was a fearless, forthright, and brilliant journalist, ranking among the best and brightest. Rest in peace Brother.
— Dennis Cruywagen (@DennisCruywagen) December 24, 2020
Dennis Cruywagen @DennisCruywagen So so sad to read that that Native who caused all the Trouble, Jon Qwelane, has died. We joked about that title. Jon was a fearless, forthright, and brilliant journalist, ranking among the best and brightest. Rest in peace Brother.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.