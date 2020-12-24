Jon Qwelane Death -Obituary – Dead : Veteran Journalist Jon Qwelane has Died .

Veteran Journalist Jon Qwelane has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 24. 2020.

Pule Monama 2 hrs · The association of these two leaders and intellectual giants, Jon Qwelane and George Wauchope, will remain in my memory for a very long time to come. They acted like inseparable twins and always had similar solutions to very complex political questions. Their eloquence was simply unmatched. I met them in my political infancy and they had a very telling influence on me and my perspective and outlook on politics! As they meet once again in the heavens, we pray and wish that their souls rest in iternal peace

Moemedi Kepadisa wrote

Another great son of Mahikeng has breathed his last. Great scribe and radio current affairs anchor, former Ambassador, Jon Qwelane is no more.

We grew up with his younger brothers and sisters, bo Tau and Rakgadi. We went to school together at Lomanyaneng Primary and Boitshoko Middle School. Tau Qwelane went on to create a name for himself as and artist and puppeteer.

Let’s mourn and celebrate his contribution to journalism, where he made his mark.

S’makuhle Bokwe Mafuna wrote

What a loss. I last met him at a UNESCO Conference in Paris when he came to report for the Star, I think. I helped him to find his way around as it was his first time around the ’80s. I was still in exile. We agreed that he would send me press cuttings and such stuff, and I gave him a nom-de-guerre, Mthikrakra Mabatla, to use and a safe address. It worked well. And we called each other ‘homey’ or Mkhaya. I never saw John again. He went on to become the controversial ambassador he was, and I hold only dear and grateful memories of a rapacious product of Lomanyaneng – who came to my aid in a quiet way helping me to survive the challenges of exile politics.

Hamba kahle Poqo! Robala ka kagiso Tholo!

Kenosi Mosalakae wrote

Hope you never heard how we teasingly mispronounced George’s surname.

May their souls Rest In Eternal Peace

Maurice Khendla wrote

I shared the same neighbourhood with Bra Jon, he was a towering figure – MHDSRIP

Themba Thwala wrote

I never missed JQ’s late night shows on 702 those many years ago when he became one of the first black people to be on 702 talk radio. He was a towering intellectual giant and educator.

