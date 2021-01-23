Jon Sullivan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jon Sullivan has Died.

Jon Sullivan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 22. 2020.

Ryan Ginard 22h · RIP Jon Sullivan. This one really hit hard – a man who was equal parts authentic & encouraging. Dedicated to family and his community. Always looking at ways to lift up others. I learned a lot from him in my early career and while he refused to listen to me on many occasions when I ran he and Carryn’s campaigns, it was (in hindsight) to challenge me to think more in terms of movements than moments and bring values to strategy. Real salt of the earth guy who will be missed. Sad I’ll never get to join him at Woodford or to sit in the stands at a College softball game over here. Go easy buddy.

Source: (20+) Facebook

Tributes

———————— –