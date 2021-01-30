Jon Wallace Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Peace President Jon Wallace has Died.

Peace President Jon Wallace has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 29. 2021.

Tim Schreffler 10h · Rest In Peace President Jon Wallace. It was a honor hearing you preach and watching you work alongside new faculty. Your kingdom reach from APU and beyond has impacted so many. Thank you for your good & faithful service.

Lauren McGowan is at Azusa Pacific University.

I’ve read so many beautiful words written about this man. The number of people he impacted is overwhelming. I can’t quite find the words right now. Jon Wallace, thank you for living your life with such grace, love, and purpose. It has left a lasting impression on me. Rest In Peace, friend.

Tyler Linahan

Rest In Peace Jon Wallace!! I wish I could find a photo with you to share, but I know one exists somewhere. You were a gentle and kind guiding light to me, not just from afar but up close. You were one of the first bridges in my spiritual journey from the mind to the heart, and one of the first people I trusted outside of my upbringing. A gift of a human who made thousands of students feel individually known. So many memories with you, from chapel stunts to Korea. To you, a final shalom.

Azusa Pacific University

Lois Rhine Heffron

