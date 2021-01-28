Jonah Kletsch Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Jonah Kletsch has Died.
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Jonah Kletsch has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2021.
NOTICE.
Jordan Schlangen 5h · My heart goes out to the Kletsch family! Jonah Kletsch you will forever be missed, Brad and I will cherish all the memories we shared, you were always in the best ones. Miss you already!
Tributes
Alicia Thielen-Boukari
Sorry for your loss Brad and Jordan. Prayer to you and the family .
Sheila Karasch
Thinking of you. So very sorry! Losing a good friend is so very sad!
Amanda Lee
Thinking and praying for you guys and his family and friends! ❤
Trude Stommes Schlangen
Oh no!! Is this a friend of yours?? He looks young! I’m so sorry.
Kaitlyn Kay
So sorry to hear this. He was always so nice and fun! Thinking of you, brad, his family and friends🤍
Karen Buseman
It’s memories like this that will keep him in your heart forever.
Kayla Schlangen
Keeping you guys in my thoughts and prayers, my heart breaks for your loss of such a wonderful guy and friend {hugs}
Alicia Saue
Sorry to see this. Thinking of you and Brad along with the family.
