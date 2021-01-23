Jonas Gwangwa Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : South African Jazz musician, songwriter and producer Jonas Gwangwa has Died .

South African Jazz musician, songwriter and producer Jonas Gwangwa has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

South African Jazz musician, songwriter and producer Jonas Gwangwa has passed away.

Cyril Ramaphosa

A giant of our revolutionary cultural movement and our democratic creative industries has been called to rest; the trombone that boomed with boldness and bravery, and equally warmed our hearts with mellow melody has lost its life force.

Jonas Gwanga ascends to our great orchestra of musical ancestors whose creative genius and dedication to the freedom of all South Africans inspired millions in our country and mobilised the international community against the apartheid system.

In our hour of mourning the loss of many precious lives around us, we pray also that the soul of Jonas Gwangwa will rest in peace.

#RIPJonasGwangwa

