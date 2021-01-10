Jonas Neubauer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Jonas Neubauer has Died .
Legendary Tetris player, Jonas Neubauer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Legendary Tetris player, Jonas Neubauer, has passed away suddenly aged 39https://t.co/xd6Kx97XoR pic.twitter.com/NRp8lUG1fX
— VG247 (@VG247) January 10, 2021
VG247 @VG247 Legendary Tetris player, Jonas Neubauer, has passed away suddenly aged 39 https://vg247.com/2021/01/10/jonas-neubauer-legendary-tetris-player/…
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.