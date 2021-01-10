Jonas Neubauer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Jonas Neubauer has Died .

Legendary Tetris player, Jonas Neubauer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Legendary Tetris player, Jonas Neubauer, has passed away suddenly aged 39https://t.co/xd6Kx97XoR pic.twitter.com/NRp8lUG1fX — VG247 (@VG247) January 10, 2021

