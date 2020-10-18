Jonathan Curran Death – Dead : Jonathan Curran Obituary : Former Tyrone and Coalisland Goalie Dies, Cause of Death Unknown.
Former Tyrone and Coalisland Goalie Jonathan Curran has died, according to the following statements posted on Facebook on October. 14, 2020.
Hurling banter page wrote · Very Sad to hear of the Death of Former Tyrone and Coal island Goalie Jonathan Curran at the age of 33. God Love his poor Family at this Awful Time. Tyrone have had more than their fair share of tragedy. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam -BE
St Joseph’s College were shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden and untimely passing of our past pupil Jonathan…
Posted by St Joseph’s College, Coalisland on Sunday, October 18, 2020
Tributes
Bridget Mc Namara wrote
My condolences to the family and friends of the untimely death of a young man Jonathan Curran May you sleep peacefully beautiful angel xxxx
Liz Mc Cabe wrote
Rest in peace, condolences to family friends and wider community
Sincere condolences to the family, friends of Jonathan Curran at this very sad time!!!! A fantastic goalkeeper for club and county. #RIP
Posted by Ciarán O’Doherty on Sunday, October 18, 2020
Tyrone Life wrote
Jonathan Curran RIP 🙏🙏🙏
So saddened to hear this news today. At just 33 and with a young family, another young man who has been taken from us much too soon. Jonny excelled on the field of play for club and county with Tyrone senior club, 2 Ulster Senior and 1 all Ireland SFC medals to his name.
Sincerest sympathy to all family and friends at this extremely difficult time.
Jonathan Curran RIP 🙏🙏🙏
So saddened to hear this news today. At just 33 and with a young family, another young man who…
Posted by Tyrone Life on Sunday, October 18, 2020
Lorraine Fallon-McGowan wrote
Very sad. Condolences to all his family friends and relatives and GAA circle of friends. May he Rest in Peace.
Yvonne Herd Foster wrote
Thinking of his family friends and aa his GAA family .May he Rest In Peace
Susan Henry wrote
So sorry to hear this awful news, sincere condolences from Dublin. RIP Jonathan
Mary O’Reilly wrote
So sad. Such a young man. R.I. P. Jonathan and deepest condolences to your family.
Maureen Hayes wrote
So many young lads gone before their time condolences to his wife and family rip
Mary T. Kelly wrote
Very sad news …..my deepest condolences to his family and GAA friends……soar high with your Angels Jonathan
Muriel Ryan wrote
Oh that’s so sad R.I.P Young Man …..Condolences to his wife, sons and extended family and friends
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.