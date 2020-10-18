Jonathan Curran Death – Dead : Jonathan Curran Obituary : Former Tyrone and Coalisland Goalie Dies, Cause of Death Unknown.

Former Tyrone and Coalisland Goalie Jonathan Curran has died, according to the following statements posted on Facebook on October. 14, 2020.

Hurling banter page wrote · Very Sad to hear of the Death of Former Tyrone and Coal island Goalie Jonathan Curran at the age of 33. God Love his poor Family at this Awful Time. Tyrone have had more than their fair share of tragedy. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam -BE St Joseph’s College were shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden and untimely passing of our past pupil Jonathan… Posted by St Joseph’s College, Coalisland on Sunday, October 18, 2020

Tributes

Bridget Mc Namara wrote

Sincere condolences to the family, friends of Jonathan Curran at this very sad time!!!! A fantastic goalkeeper for club and county. #RIP Posted by Ciarán O’Doherty on Sunday, October 18, 2020

Tyrone Life wrote Jonathan Curran RIP 🙏🙏🙏

So saddened to hear this news today. At just 33 and with a young family, another young man who has been taken from us much too soon. Jonny excelled on the field of play for club and county with Tyrone senior club, 2 Ulster Senior and 1 all Ireland SFC medals to his name.

Sincerest sympathy to all family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

Jonathan Curran RIP 🙏🙏🙏 So saddened to hear this news today. At just 33 and with a young family, another young man who…

Lorraine Fallon-McGowan wrote

